Tri-Cities residents can get Seattle Seahawks tickets at a reduced price

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Residents of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco are eligible to purchase tickets to one of two Seattle Seahawks home games at the newly renovated Lumen Field during the 2021-22 NFL season.

According to the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce, tickets are available through the 17th Annual “Tri-Cities Day with the Seattle Seahawks” program. You can see the Seahawks host No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Halloween (October 31, 2021) or star quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on November 21.

Tickets begin at $160 for both the Jaguars (Section 318) and Cardinals (Section 319) games. If you’d like to learn more about this opportunity through the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce, visit their website here.

RELATED: Seahawks announce full-capacity crowds at Lumen Field next season

Additionally, you can purchase tickets in-person at the Chamber office (7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Ste. C, Kennewick, WA 99336). Lastly, you can purchase tickets over the phone at (509) 736-0510. Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser before the game.

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a season of great opportunity. For the first time in several years, the Seahawks have a balanced roster with talent on both sides of the ball. Perennial MVP candidate Russell Wilson remains in Seattle after murmurings of a potential trade with a new Offensive Coordinator, Shane Waldron, primed to give this team a spark.

Additionally, fans will be back in the building at full capacity for Seattle Seahawks games in the 2021-22 season.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: “I’ve always wanted to play here:” Russell Wilson says he never requested a trade

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.