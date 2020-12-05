Tri-Cities restaurant will donate up to 500 meals to those in need

Proof Gastropub is working with Union Gospel Mission to feed the deprived.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s easy to feel like the world is stacked against you during a global pandemic, but there are plenty of people suffering through this time without enough food to survive. That’s why Tri-Cities restaurateur Michael Miller is beginning an initiative to give back to those in need.

Miller, owner of Proof Gastropub with locations in Pasco and Kennewick, is teaming up with Union Gospel Mission to feed the impoverished. For every $25 gift card that’s purchased at either location or online, Miller will provide someone in need with a meal.

The initiative will last until Christmas on Dec. 25 with an ultimate goal set for 500 meal donations.

“This year has been hard for us as a restaurant, as a community, as a nation and as the world but we’d like to give back in a little way,” Miller said during a post to Proof’s Facebook page.

The Tri-Cities division of Union Gospel Mission has been present in the community for over 60 years. In partnering with this organization, Miller and Proof are ensuring their meals will end up in the right hands.

Recently, Miller got creative with a Black Friday drive-thru special to draw attention back to the local eatery. Now, he’s paying the success of his hard work forward to members of the Tri-Cities community that need assistance in these trying times.

