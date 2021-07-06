Tri-Cities police need help locating repeat shoplifting suspect

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Officers from both the Richland Police Department and Kennewick Police Department are looking for a woman who they claim stole from businesses throughout the Tri-Cities.

On July 2, the Kennewick Police Department posted two images to Facebook, asking for the community’s help in finding a female shoplifting suspect. Authorities believe that she stole merchandise from a business on the 5000-block of W Clearwater Ave.

KPD asked the community to reach out if they had information about her, and three and a half hours later, authorities say the suspect was identified. However, no further details regarding a potential arrest were released by Kennewick Police.

All was silent on this front for four days until Tuesday morning when a post to the Richland WA Police Department Facebook page announced that Officer Menges is looking for a woman who shoplifted from the Queensgate Target on July 1. Richland police officers say that “She is associated with a Silver, 2001 Pontiac Sunfire coupe with Washington plates BAB2783.”

In photos from Kennewick Police and Richland Police, the woman is seen wearing a white tank top with her hair up. She has an identifiable mark/tattoo on her left shoulder that can be seen in photos from both Tri-Cities police organizations.

The question remains—Who is this woman? If you have information that would be beneficial to their search, you can call the Richland Police Department’s non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333. If you call, reference Case No. 21-15404.

UPDATE around 1:00 p.m. on July 6: Richland Police have updated their Facebook post, confirming that they will reach out to the Kennewick Police Department for further details on the suspect. However, no arrests have been announced up to this point.

