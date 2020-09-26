Tri-Cities rock climbing gym coming soon

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy of Pat Howard/Rock Shop

RICHLAND, Wash. — Exciting news for climbers in the Tri-Cities: a bouldering gym is opening in town as early as this fall!

Rock Shop will be opening in a brand new, 10,000-square-foot space at 1965 Fowler Street in Richland. It will feature an estimated 60 to 80 climbing routes on a 15-foot-high wall, said co-owner Pat Howard. The routes will be changed up every few weeks to give climbers new challenges.

Bouldering is a form of rock climbing that involves shorter routes which don’t require ropes. Instead, padded floors will be set up to break climbers’ falls.

Howard tells KAPP-KVEW he’s hopeful that the gym will be able to open by late November as long as the pandemic doesn’t get in the way.

A Tri-Cities native, Howard moved to the Seattle area after college and spent years as an avid golfer. Eventually, he wanted to try something new, so he joined an indoor climbing gym and noticed there was a very high demand for the activity. He said he wants to give folks, especially young people, the opportunity to learn a new hobby in his hometown.

To subscribe for updates on the gym’s progress, rockshopclimbing.com.