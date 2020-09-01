Tri-Cities school districts distributing free meals through end of December. Here’s what you need to know:

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Kennewick, Richland and Pasco school districts will be distributing free meals for students through the end of December.

All three school districts confirmed that students ages 18 and younger can pick up free meals after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an extension of its free meal program, which will be covering the costs of the meals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kennewick School Distrct

KSD will be handing out meals Monday through Friday at designated bus stops

Learning packets for students in grades K-2 will be handed out on Mondays

Next week, the packet/meal delivery will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to the holiday

Go here to see the schedule for meal delivery at bus stops.

Richland School District

Begining Sept. 4, RSD will be handing out weekly meal packets every Friday

No student ID or enrollment verification will be required; families may claim meals without their children present

Meals will be distributed at various sites

Go here to see where the meals will be distributed.

Pasco School District