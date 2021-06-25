Tri-Cities school districts halt summer school buses due to high temps, no A/C

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Due to a lack of air conditioning in school buses, the Richland School District and Kennewick School District have each canceled the use of school buses for summer school programs during this excessive heat wave.

The Kennewick School District made its announcement early on Friday and was followed up by the Richland School District in the afternoon. Each of the groups cited the anticipation of temperatures meeting or exceeding 110 degrees Farenheit as their reason for canceling student transportation services for summer learning programs.

Kennewick Schools cited the heat index as their tool to measure what temperatures are considered “excessive.”

Back in June, Tri-Cities parents of children attending Richland schools expressed their concerns regarding school bus conditions because of the heat. Even with the windows down, these buses get extremely hot, which is even more stressful for children who have to wear masks while interacting with their peers.

Programs being held at facilities belonging to both school districts will resume despite transportation being put on hold. For the RSD, this means that Boys & Girls Club child care programs at elementary schools will operate, but parents need to find alternative transportation plans. The same applies to the YMCA Day Camp program at Kennewick schools.

Outdoor recess and playtime will not be allowed at Kennewick schools when the temperature exceeds 100 degrees for elementary schoolers and 105 degrees for middle and high schoolers.

