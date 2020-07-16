Tri-Cities selected to host large travel industry conference in 2021

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Travel industry writers will be flocking to the Tri-Cities in 2021 and local tourism leaders hope this could bring a much-needed boost to our economy following the pandemic.

According to Visit Tri-Cities, our region was selected to host the TBEX North America conference – which is the largest event of its kind for travel bloggers, journalists, and industry professionals, who collectively reach more than 300 million readers.

“TBEX is a great opportunity to amplify our marketing efforts, expand our reach and highlight the region’s amazing attractions and community assets to new audiences and potential visitors, especially following the pandemic,” said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. “With such a significant reach, TBEX will create additional interest in our destination, resulting in a boost for tourism in the Tri-Cities, increased economic impact and enhanced quality of life for all residents of our region.”

The three day event will feature educational and networking opportunities and tours to highlight unique Tri-Cities attractions, such as STEM activities and outdoor recreation to wineries and farm-to-table.

“The Tri-Cities can look forward to immediate viral exposure as attendees share their Tri-Cities experience via social channels,” Visit Tri-Cities wrote in a press release.

“We are excited to be partnering with Visit Tri-Cities and bringing TBEX North America 2021 to Washington State!” said Rick Calvert, CEO of TBEX. “This is a very special place with lots of surprises for the TBEX community to discover and share with their audiences.”

The event is scheduled for Aug. 16-19, 2021.

