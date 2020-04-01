Tri-Cities small business stitches together a solution to help against COVID-19

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As Discount Vac & Sew closed due to the stay at home order, owner Ginny Hildreth came up with a creative way to keep using her skills.

Hildreth found out that her HEPA Vacuum bags have some of the best material to create masks to help against the virus. The bags contain a filter that resembles one in a surgical mask.

An unnamed donor bought the bags from the store and donated them back in an effort to make the masks and give them to workers on the front-lines fighting the coronavirus. Hildreth then called for the communities support to help her create the masks by picking up a kit for free and sewing it all together.

Hildreth says there are 80 to 100 kits that she put together that are in the community being worked on. The kits contain the vacuum bag fabric and material to be able to tie the mask. Each kit can make 12-25 masks.

The first shipment that has been created over the last two weeks will go to Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Hildreth says that she will bring nearly 200 masks to the hospital.

