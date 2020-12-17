Tri-Cities receive a boost from STCU’s Season of Giving

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) is celebrating the Season of Giving by donating checks to various community organizations including some in the Tri-Cities.

In light of all that’s happened this year, STCU increased its annual year-end giving festivities. They’ve given checks ranging from $10,000 to $32,000 to support those who are struggling this holiday season. The donations, which totaled over $400,000, have been delivered in Zoom meetings with non-profits throughout Eastern Washington and some in Northern Idaho.

Five organizations in the Tri-Cities have received a combined $90,000. The biggest local beneficiary of STCU’s Season of Giving was the Communities in Schools of Benton and Franklin Counties, who were granted $25,000. Other local donees include the YMCA of Greater Tri-Cities, Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton Franklin County, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels and the College Success Foundation.

STCU is also cutting checks ranging from $25-$1,000 for organizations where their team members volunteered in 2020.

As STCU’s President and CEO, Ezra Eckhardt understands the value of giving back to the community.

“We’ve always appreciated the vital services these organizations provide to individuals and families, helping make our community stronger and more equitable,” Eckhardt said. “In a year with so many challenges, they need our support more than ever.”

In addition to making direct donations, STCU is rewarding its employees who showed a profound commitment to volunteering in 2020. Any employee who volunteered for at least 19 hours is eligible to apply for one of 19 $1,000 grants.

The organization was founded in 1934 by Spokane schoolteachers. It’s a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $3.9 billion in assets and over 210,000 members at 29 branches.

“STCU members have made clear time and again that they want their credit union to assist always, and particularly during challenging times,” Eckhardt said. “Our board and our employees wouldn’t have it any other way.”

