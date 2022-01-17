Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show returns from hiatus with large slate of guests and activities

by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: HAPO Center, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — After a year away due to pandemic concerns, the annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show is returning to the region this weekend with a variety of entertaining fun for your whole family.

According to event organizers, the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show will operate out of the HAPO Center in Pasco on January 21, 22 & 23. This will be the 28th installment of the annual event that draws spectators from across Eastern Washington, parts of Idaho, and Oregon.

Shuyler Productions, the team behind this production, fills the HAPO Center with exhibits and presentations that are sure to inspire awe.

One of this year’s main draws is Chris Perondi’s All-Star Stunt Dog Show—a traveling puppy stunt show that originated in French Camp, California.

Sponsored by Legends Casino and Hotel, the show is a dynamic and interactive experience featuring show dogs that were rescued from pounds and shelters across the United States. They have come together to learn outstanding tricks that will make you giggle, clap and exclaim with joy!

There are plenty of other live-action events featured here as well. A massive 24-foot climbing wall will be installed for the Ascending Adventures exhibition.

Boats, campers, and vehicles will all be on display in the arena for visitors to explore. There’s also sure to be a Northwest Big Game exhibition showcasing some of the magnificent creatures that hail from this region of the country.

The Sportsman’s Marketplace is where visitors can purchase, trade, or barter with their own lightly-used hunting, fishing, or outdoor equipment. Vendors are charged $15 for a table and must contact Bev at 509-952-1014 or email Bev@ShuylerProductions.com to get a spot.

The Seminar Room will host speaking events from outdoorsmen and experts from across the country and in our backyard.

Kids’ Day is on Sunday—meaning children between the ages of six and 12 will be admitted for free with child-friendly events scheduled.

Tickets cost $11.00 for adults; and $6.00 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 years old are admitted free, and tickets can be purchased in-person or online at HAPOCenter.com or Tri-CitiesSportsmenShow.com.

Click here to visit their website and learn more about the event.

