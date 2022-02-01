TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As our local coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, so does the tension surrounding the debate for masks inside of school classrooms.

Dozens of students at Hanford High in Richland took part in a statewide “mask off” day by refusing to wear a mask indoors and instead, hanging them outside on the chain-link fence surrounding the football stadium.

Senior Davis Hart said the peaceful protest was meant to raise awareness for both students and Tri-Cities parents.

“A lot of us are just sick of it,” Hart said. “It’s just kind of getting ridiculous where I just want to go to school and have a normal school day.”

Hart said while this is the first protest he’s been a part of, he’s “been kicked out of class, sent to the office, threatened to get suspended, kicked out of school several times” over mask-wearing.

“If nobody stands up and nobody does anything and everybody just follows the rules, does what they say, nothing is going to happen,” Hart said. “I don’t think this is going to change the rules per se but I do want to raise awareness and I want other students to see what we’re doing here and notice that it’s okay to stand up and gain some confidence in what they say.”

Hart said the thought of mandatory mask-wearing and mandatory vaccinations to attend school is “sad.”

“Everyone wants the high school experience and you only get it once,” Hart said. “Everybody wants to be a teenager and grow up and have those fun experiences and I think with this, a lot of kids aren’t getting that experience.”

Hanford High junior Emma Thompson, who also participated in the peaceful protest, agreed that the mandates are changing how she views going to school.

“Everyone should have their own opinion and that’s their right. We’ve just had enough of everybody telling us that we have to wear masks in school and that it’s something that we have to be doing to be able to be a student here,” Thompson said. “It’s becoming to the point where if you don’t do what you’re told you’re going to be separated from everybody else and that makes a big difference in how people look at school now.”

Thompson added that for her, the worst part is feeling like she’s “silenced.”

“I have been told that I’m not allowed to state my opinion in this and that it’s not negotiable,” Thompson said. “Mentally, it’s been exhausting for me and plenty of other students here and it’s just come to the point here where if we don’t say something now it’s not going to change.”

Thompson said it’s her “right as an American to be able to tell people that we don’t feel okay with this and it’s become an issue learning-wise.”

But Southridge sophomore Syriah Dunn has had the opposite experience.

“It’s not a big deal,” Dunn said, referring to the mandate. “Honestly, being a student during the whole pandemic has been quite easy for me. I didn’t find any complications with wearing masks, the mask mandate at all.”

Dunn said she thinks others who are opposed are “worried about their own comfort” versus their safety.

“It’s really important to me because I have family that works in healthcare,” Dunn said. “It’s bigger than just us as students.”

Dunn said students should be “more open-minded,” especially with the rising number of deaths related to COVID-19 not only locally but also nationally.

“It’s good to stand up for what you believe in but I honestly think that you should look at the mutual aspect of it,” Dunn said. “Wearing a mask doesn’t stop anybody from working during school or studying at all.”

Malani Mora, another sophomore at Southridge, said wearing a mask is “pretty easy.”

“It’s not hard at all, you just keep it on your face for seven hours and you go home and take it off,” Mora said. “I don’t understand why you just don’t wear your mask. What is it going to do for others? It’s going to help you get COVID.”

Mora said she believes that “protesting is pointless” as the school is just following a state mandate.

“No one wants to wear one,” Mora said. “[But] when you’re at school, you should not have a choice whether you want to wear a mask or not because again it’s a state mandate, you can’t do anything about it.”

Mora added that students should think about others as they don’t know who their classmates live with.

“I think that they should just wear their masks. Their health and everyone else’s health is important like you don’t know who they live with. You don’t know if they have any lung failures or heart failures that if they get COVID, they could get sent to the hospital,” Mora said.

However, all of the students agreed that it’s important to voice your support for what you believe in.

Per the mandate, “all school personnel, volunteers, visitors, and students must wear well-fitting face coverings,

or an acceptable alternative (e.g., surgical mask or clear face shield with a drape), at school

when indoors” unless they are exempt.

