Tri-Cities Students win ’20 Congressional App Challenge

Students from four high schools in the Tri-Cities designed an app to spread awareness about food insecurity.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

FILE - In this March 13, 2019, file photo, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York (Jenny Kane).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The future of the Tri-Cities is in good hands. Four students from various Tri-Cities high schools teamed up to create an app that was awarded the 2020 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge by Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse.

The winners — Erika Gaskins (Southridge High School), Taran Zorn (Kamiakin High School), Brianna Simpson (Richland High School) and Conner Anderson (Chiawana High School) — created a game called “Llama Trauma.” In it, the user plays as a scarecrow who protects crops being grown for a food bank from hungry llamas.

While the concept isn’t quite as serious as the topic, the creators hope to use it to spread awareness about food insecurity. The team hopes their efforts will inspire others to volunteer or donate to a local food bank.

All four of the app designers attend the Tri-Tech Skills Center. Here, students are provided with an opportunity to learn technical skills that aren’t offered at their traditional high schools.

RELATED: Rep. Newhouse pushes for Yakima federal office to address MMIW crisis

As part of their prize, the students will get a session with representatives of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Those scientists will mentor and train the kids in a variety of technical skills. Additionally, they’ve each earned a credit from Southwest Airlines as part of their prize. Their app will be showcased in the U.S. Capitol building and on government websites.

“Congratulations to Brianna, Conner, Taran, and Erika on their winning app, Llama Trauma,” Newhouse said. “I am impressed by their creativity and ability to highlight the important topic of food security. Designing an app during a pandemic posed an additional obstacle, and these students went above and beyond to design a successful app in a remote learning environment. I am encouraged that Central Washington’s students will be among the next generation of this country’s top innovators, and I wish Brianna, Conner, Taran, and Erika future success.”

RELATED: Kamiakin High School math teams win big at virtual state championships

You can learn more about fighting insecurity in your community by visiting the Tri-Cities Food Bank website here.