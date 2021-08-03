Tri-Cities suffer another COVID-19 outbreak with nearly 500 cases added

by Dylan Carter

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — After months of progress in the fight against COVID-19, Benton and Franklin Counties are reverting back to some of their worst coronavirus rates since the pandemic started.

According to today’s update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Tri-Cities region has added 474 new coronavirus cases since July 27 on top of the cases included in previous COVID-19 updates since then. That includes 288 new coronavirus infections in Benton County and 186 new cases from Franklin County. They remain two of the worst counties in Washington state for COVID-19 case rates by a considerable margin.

Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 32,632 coronavirus infections including 19,116 from Benton Co. and 13,516 from Franklin Co.

There are currently 64 hospitalized patients battling coronavirus complications in local hospitals as of Tuesday. They account for 16.7% of all hospitalizations in the region, which far exceeds the BFHD’s target range (sub 10% COVID hospitalizations); a rate the region was able to meet for several months earlier in the year.

Positivity rates at the CBC West testing site are up 2.55% from last week, increasing all the way to 20.57% from July 11 to 25, 2021.

Tri-Cities coronavirus positivity rates from July 26, 2021, are the highest they’ve been since early January 2021.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is threatening to wipe out all of the progress accumulated since the start of the pandemic. If you are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, click here to find a clinic in your area.

