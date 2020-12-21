Tri-Cities support local businesses at Holiday Drive-Through Market

A Reindeer is pictured at the CG Public House Holiday Drive-Through Market in Kennewick, Washington on Saturday, December 19, 2020 (Photo by Ellie Nakamoto-White, KAPP-KVEW).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — CG Public House and Catering in Kennewick has been creative during the pandemic. They’ve continuously hosted drive-thru markets to support Tri-Cities local vendors in this time of need. This time around, event organizers put a holiday twist on it.

On Saturday, December 19, shoppers from throughout the Tri-Cities drove through the CG Public House parking lot at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave to shop for holiday goodies. Products included crafts, jewelry, masks, apparel, spices, cotton candy and more creative items from 11 local vendors.

Cars were lined up for the event well before it began at 10:00 a.m. to discover all that it had to offer. To add to the fun, CG Public House brought Santa and a few reindeer along to celebrate the holiday season!

Amidst another government-mandated shutdown, small businesses are struggling to survive. People like Allison Sparks of Sparks of Creativity have worked hard to find creative outlets like this one to engage with local shoppers.

“We spent all week working on our custom paintings and wooden signs and really felt welcomed by the CG community letting us come in and do this market this weekend,” Sparks said. “Everyone in the Tri-Cities wants to come out and support different local businesses. There’s a lot of different people here today and it’s a great way to get some Christmas presents in right before the holidays.”

Miranda Jimerson, who’s the Lead Consultant at Scentsy, felt the warmth of the Tri-Cities community over the weekend.

“It’s really awesome! You know this year’s been hard for everyone,” Jimerson said. “Even though it’s cold and it’s windy, people being out here and showing their support is just really awesome, so it makes it worth it coming out here and spreading a little bit of cheer where we can.”

Guests were prompted to remain in their cars for the duration of the event. Masks were required as social distancing guidelines were followed and contact was minimized.

