Tri-Cities surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

BFHD released new numbers on Monday
Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Updated:
by Matt Van Slyke
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District put out a Monday update on Tri-Cities COVID-19 cases:

  • 124 new cases in Benton County
  • 83 new cases in Franklin County
  • No new deaths in either county

You can compare this Monday’s new numbers to the previous three Mondays, which provide over-the-weekend totals.

Benton County has a cumulative total of 5,224 positive cases and Franklin County has a cumulative total of 4,805 positive cases, combining for 10,029 total confirmed cases — a five-figure milestone for the Tri-Cities seven months after the pandemic began.

BFHD posted this statement to Facebook.

A total of 188 people have died, 127 of them in Benton County.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the fall surge. BFHD also provided this “snapshot” of last week.

