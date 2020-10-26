Tri-Cities surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases
BFHD released new numbers on Monday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District put out a Monday update on Tri-Cities COVID-19 cases:
- 124 new cases in Benton County
- 83 new cases in Franklin County
- No new deaths in either county
You can compare this Monday’s new numbers to the previous three Mondays, which provide over-the-weekend totals.
Benton County has a cumulative total of 5,224 positive cases and Franklin County has a cumulative total of 4,805 positive cases, combining for 10,029 total confirmed cases — a five-figure milestone for the Tri-Cities seven months after the pandemic began.
BFHD posted this statement to Facebook.
We’ll keep you updated throughout the fall surge. BFHD also provided this “snapshot” of last week.
RICHLAND: Richland’s ‘ReVamped’ fall carnival kicks off Monday
PASCO: Pasco SD to present blended learning plan, dates on Tuesday
KENNEWICK: Parents, students and staff rally for KSD to reopen
OREGON: Umatilla County workplace outbreaks among worst in state
OREGON: 550 new virus cases Friday = largest daily total to date