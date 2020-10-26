Tri-Cities surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

BFHD released new numbers on Monday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District put out a Monday update on Tri-Cities COVID-19 cases:

124 new cases in Benton County

83 new cases in Franklin County

No new deaths in either county

You can compare this Monday’s new numbers to the previous three Mondays, which provide over-the-weekend totals.

Benton County has a cumulative total of 5,224 positive cases and Franklin County has a cumulative total of 4,805 positive cases, combining for 10,029 total confirmed cases — a five-figure milestone for the Tri-Cities seven months after the pandemic began. BFHD posted this statement to Facebook. A total of 188 people have died, 127 of them in Benton County.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the fall surge. BFHD also provided this “snapshot” of last week.



