Tri-Cities teen makes big donation to My Friends’ Place

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – During the pandemic, work hasn’t slowed down at the Safe Harbor Support Center or My Friends’ Place.

That’s why big donations like Connor Ellison’s have been extremely helpful. The teen gathered food and toiletry items for teens who stay at the center and delivered them last week.

“Those are all things that are flying off the shelves right now and he was able to do a drive to get things that the girls would like, that the boys would like, when it comes to donations, those, they go so far here,” Christian Young, a Peer Advisor with My Friend’s Place said.

Young said they are still getting intakes during the pandemic. At the center, they work with teens who have become homeless, help them with schooling and getting on the right path to a bright future.

However, they heavily rely on donations to make sure the teens feel supported. Right now they are still accepting donations, but they must be brand new.

To learn more about Safe Harbor, visit their website.

