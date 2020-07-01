‘Tri-Cities’ trends on Twitter after Gov. Inslee gets heckled off stage
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — “Tri-Cities” was trending on Twitter within hours of Gov. Jay Inslee getting heckled off stage during a press conference at Columbia Basin College where he urged residents to wear masks in order to reopen the economy.
Local reporters and a small group of community members showed up for the press conference in Pasco late Tuesday morning. Several people were holding signs.
One sign said “Started as caution. Became control!” Several others held “Loren Culp for governor” signs. Culp is a conservative Republican gubernatorial candidate who serves as police chief in the small town of Republic, Washington.
Right after Inslee started speaking about the alarming rate at which cases were spiking in Benton and Franklin counties, some people in the audience began shouting and interrupting. One person sang,”You’re a liar” as he spoke. Another shouted, “Open it up,” apparently referring to the economy and the fact that Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
A few minutes in, Inslee cut his speech short and invited media only to come with him indoors to finish the conference.
The incident made headlines on The Associated Press and news outlets across Washington state, including Seattle, before ultimately garnering thousands of reactions on Twitter.
Here are some of the most popular tweets that followed:
Other Twitter users expressed support for the hecklers and their disapproval of the governor: