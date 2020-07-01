‘Tri-Cities’ trends on Twitter after Gov. Inslee gets heckled off stage

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — “Tri-Cities” was trending on Twitter within hours of Gov. Jay Inslee getting heckled off stage during a press conference at Columbia Basin College where he urged residents to wear masks in order to reopen the economy.

Local reporters and a small group of community members showed up for the press conference in Pasco late Tuesday morning. Several people were holding signs.

One sign said “Started as caution. Became control!” Several others held “Loren Culp for governor” signs. Culp is a conservative Republican gubernatorial candidate who serves as police chief in the small town of Republic, Washington.

Some photos of @GovInslee press conference today in the Tri-Cities. These were taken before the crowd started yelling and the governor went inside to finish speaking with the press. #coronaviruswa @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/903Ire81yq — Jamison Keefover (@JamisonTVNews) July 1, 2020

Right after Inslee started speaking about the alarming rate at which cases were spiking in Benton and Franklin counties, some people in the audience began shouting and interrupting. One person sang,”You’re a liar” as he spoke. Another shouted, “Open it up,” apparently referring to the economy and the fact that Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

A few minutes in, Inslee cut his speech short and invited media only to come with him indoors to finish the conference.

The incident made headlines on The Associated Press and news outlets across Washington state, including Seattle, before ultimately garnering thousands of reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the most popular tweets that followed:

Tri-Cities is the Florida of Washington 🤦🏻‍♂️ — mauricio (@Mj27372) June 30, 2020

Tri-Cities: we wanna be in phase 2 Inslee and the rest of the educated population: ok, then wear masks Tri-Cities: NO 😡 — Cole 🅱🅻🅼 (@cole_45_) June 30, 2020

Tri-cities does not deserve to move onto phase 2. I'm extremely embarrassed being a part of this community… — mars (@justmarily) June 30, 2020

I’m going to write an essay one day about how Tri-Cities, WA epitomizes everything that’s wrong with America because they’re sheltered, self-absorbed, and closed-minded — peach burnett’s sanders (@tylrjm) June 24, 2020

Other Twitter users expressed support for the hecklers and their disapproval of the governor:

People getting restless with failed leadership! Gov. Inslee heckled off stage in Tri-Cities appearance https://t.co/WS2Aw9VXSW — maryellen boyle (@Maryellen_Boyle) June 30, 2020

Awesome the way they treated you in the Tri-Cities. 😂 — AmericanHawks12 (@MarkHawks12) July 1, 2020

Thank you Tri-Cities for standing up for our rights! @GovInslee RESIGN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AarWJtfe2b — 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MrsFreedom1776) July 1, 2020

