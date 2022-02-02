Tri-Cities twin sisters achieve Eagle Scout award

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local twin sisters in the Tri-Cities achieve Scouts BSA’s (Boys Scouts of America) highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.

Scouts BSA Blue Mountain Council in Kennewick said Aditha and Ashitha Chintapatla with Troop 219 are two of the council’s first four female Eagle Scouts. The twins will receive their award during a ceremony in West Richland on February 5th.

According to a press release from BSA Blue Mountain Council, the rank of Eagle is earned by less than four percent of all youth who join Scouting.

To obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, the twins, under the guidance of Scout Leader Wendy Cicotte, had to show leadership and serve the community, along with earning 21 merit badges each.

“For their projects, the sisters each made improvements to the temple and surrounding property for the Hindu Society of Eastern Washington in West Richland. Aditha’s project consisted of remodeling the temple’s stage flooring, while Ashitha’s project focused on improving the temple’s outdoor garden and trees,” according to the BSA Blue Mountain Council.

The temple improvements were covered by funds raised by the two sisters totaling $10,000, according to the Blue Mountain Council. The council said any money left over is set aside for other Scouts to finish future projects for the temple.

“In 2021, 49 boys and girls in the Blue Mountain Council earned the Eagle Scout Award, providing through their Eagle projects alone more than 8,000 hours of service for our communities.” -BSA

Their BSA local council said the sisters are currently juniors in the Tri-Cities at Richland High School. They both carry a cumulative 4.0 GPA, with involvement in Key Club, DECA, National Honor Society, and serving as youth leaders with Balagokulam, a Hindu school for those ages five to 18, according to the BSA Blue Mountain Council.

“Aditha has aspirations to continue her studies and become a physician while continuing to expand her interest and hobby with interior design. Ashitha would like to pursue a career in an engineering field while continuing to further her skills and interest in photography,” BSA officials said.

Eagle Court of Honor Celebration

DATE: February 5, 2022

TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

LOCATION: 2100 Bombing Range Rd. West Richland

DETAILS: Followed by Lunch

