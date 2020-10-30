Tri-Cities virus cases “increasing at concerning rates,” health district says

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The local health district monitoring the pandemic in the Tri-Cities says coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are “increasing at concerning rates.”

On Friday, Benton-Franklin Health District reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 16 in Franklin County. One new death was reported this week.

From Monday to Friday, BFHD reports 211 new cases in Benton County and 146 in Franklin County.

In the past two weeks, there have been 368 new cases in Benton County and 254 in Franklin County.

In the past four weeks, there have been 670 new cases in Benton County and 499 in Franklin County.

The rates of COVID-19 tests coming back positive are 10.28% in Benton County and 12.08% in Franklin County. The target is 2%.

BFHD said on Facebook that after cases trend upwards, the community may see an increase in hospitalizations 2-4 weeks later.

Hospital readiness rates (admissions and available beds) are currently favorable; both metrics are hitting targets, BFHD reports.

“Please be safe this weekend and protect the vulnerable in our community,” the district wrote on Facebook while posting a “weekly snapshot” of COVID-19 activity and capacity in the community.

Here’s last week’s snapshot for comparison.