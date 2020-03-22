Tri-Cities Visitor Center collecting health supplies for local hospitals

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple agencies are partnering up to collect much-needed supplies for hospitals across the Tri-Cities.

TRIDEC, Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tri-Cities will be outside the visitor’s center in Kennewick from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25. They’ll be collecting donations for Trios, Lourdes, Kadlec and Prosser Memorial.

There are several supplies in shortage including:

Masks – Surgical Masks, N95 Masks, or Handmade

Disinfecting Wipes (Virucidal Preferred: Needs to State Kills Viruses)

Face Shields / Goggles

Thermometers (Home Use and Touchless/Infrared)

Finger Oximeter – Home Use

Hand sanitizer

Gloves (Non-Latex Preferred)

Isolation Gowns

Kadlec has also provided instructions on how to make protective plastic face shields.

They’ll be accepting new or opened boxes of supplies. Donations will be taken between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The visitor center is located at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd.

