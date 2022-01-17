Tri-Cities volunteers honor MLK Day by giving out essential goods to those in need
PASCO, Wash. — Hundreds of families received essential goods on the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of a distribution event hosted by Tri-Cities organizations including HAPO Community Credit Union.
KAPP KVEW’s Neil Fischer visited the event at Columba Basin College on Monday morning and spoke to hardworking volunteers who are making an impact on their community.
The ‘Building A Dream’ event saw community partners provide essential goods like food, blankets, and baby supplies to families who need them the most. This giving experience is enriching for community members like Leah Mays, who pitched in as a volunteer on Monday morning.
“I’m out here because it’s National Day of Service to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King and what better way to honor Martin Luther King than to serve others,” Mays said.
People began lining up for the event more than two hours before the event began. Every single one of them was guaranteed to receive some supplies to help out during tumultuous times.
“I’m glad that they’re here cause there’s people like us and everybody in line that we need it,” a community member named Jennifer told Fischer.
For students, alumni, and faculty at Columbia Basin College, this is yet another opportunity to give back to the Tri-Cities.
