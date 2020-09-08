Tri-Cities, Walla Walla firefighters travel to help with Pearl Hill, Cold Springs fires

Monica Petruzzelli

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Pearl Hill Fire has grown to an estimated 174,572 acres as of Tuesday morning. Combined with the Cold Springs Fire, which has burned an estimated 140,000 acres, the two have burned around 314,000 acres.

According to Incident Commander Leonard Johnson, there is no containment yet on the Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County. It started Monday afternoon after the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County broke out across the Columbia River and quickly spread. There is no containment on the Cold Springs Fire, either.

Okanogan County officials have created an interactive map which shows evacuation orders. You can also check evacuations in Okanogan County by going to www.okanogandem.org and clicking on the incidents tab.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is tweeting and posting on Facebook about the most current evacuations.

A press release indicated that structures have been damaged, but it’s still unclear exactly how many or to what extent.

Firefighters from around the region have been called in to help, including over twenty firefighters from the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department who tells us they have firefighters on the front lines and behind the scenes helping with logistics.

Shearer is currently working out of Chelan with logistics. The Pearl Hill nor Cold Springs wildfires have crossed into Chelan County yet, however, he said, it is possible if winds considerably pick up.

Meanwhile, another fire north of Lake Chelan Airport forced Level 3 evacuation notices in the Apple Acres Road and Folsom Hollow Road area, according to Chelan Fire and Rescue. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Chelan County Emergency Management are issuing evacuation notices on their Facebook pages.

Unfortunately, firefighters were not able to use aircraft to fight these wildfires Monday due to heavy winds.