Tri-Cities wineries, breweries and bars allowed to open

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials say wineries, breweries and bars in Benton and Franklin counties are allowed to open under Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan — as long as they prepare and serve food.

The Benton-Franklin Health District clarified Thursday that these businesses fall under the same category as restaurants, and they may open for outdoor seating only.

Requirements include tables spaced at least six feet apart and seating at no more than 50% capacity. Bar-style seating is not allowed under Phase 1.5.

The health district said it worked closely with the state to ensure these businesses are allowed to reopen.

Live music will not be allowed at these facilities until Phase 4, the final phase of the state’s reopening plan.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments