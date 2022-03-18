Tri-Cities kidnapping, assault suspect arrested in California

UPDATE at 2:00.m. on March 18, 2022: Kennewick police confirmed that Jack Woldrop, the man accused of attacking and kidnapping a woman in the Tri-Cities, was brought into custody in California.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities woman who was assaulted and driven out of the area against her will escaped her captor during a stop in Ellensburg. Now, law enforcement across Eastern Washington is searching for the male suspect who fled from the scene last Friday.

The accused kidnapper was identified by Kennewick police officers as 53-year-old Jack Woldrop. His last known locations were in Ellensburg and Richland. He’s known to drive a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the WA license plate C34986R.

Woldrop—who has ties in Boise, ID, Salem, OR, and parts of Washington and California—is known to sleep in his truck often.

He is listed at 6-foot-1, 200 lbs with brown hair. Woldrop was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes. He also frequently wears an orange Harley Davidson hat, according to Kennewick police.

Anyone who sees Woldrop or his vehicle is urged to contact their local law enforcement immediately. Do not engage with him.

On March 11, 2022, Woldrop was involved in a domestic disturbance in Kennewick where he allegedly attacked his victim—a 63-year-old woman. After that, he is accused of forcefully driving her out of the Tri-Cities against her will.

While stopped in Ellensburg, the victim escaped his vehicle and sought help from a nearby person. Ellensburg Police were contacted and responded to the scene, but Woldrop escaped by the time they arrived.

The victim was provided immediate medical attention as EPD detectives launched an investigation. They developed probable cause against Woldrop for Kidnapping, Felony Assault (Domestic Violence), and Felony Order Violation.

