Tri-Cities women’s clinic provides hygiene kits to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As Ukrainian women flee their country during the Russian invasion, a non-profit operated by the owners of a Tri-Cities women’s clinic will ship 2,600 feminine hygiene kits to refugees in Poland.

Rachel and Andrew Fidino of New U Women’s Clinic and Aesthetics are conducting the effort via The Healing Hands Project. Their mission is to help women improve menstrual health and provide them with access to necessary products in order to maintain their basic human rights.

One of the biggest hurdles in this initiative has been exorbitant shipping costs, according to Dr. Rachel Fidino. However, negotiations and support from generous donors have helped them to keep the process moving.

“Shipping is our biggest issue in getting these kits overseas,” Dr. Fidino said. “We were initially told that it would cost $19,000! We’ve been working hard to negotiate and think we’ve gotten it down to $2,000 which will be covered by generous Tri-Cities community members.

Anyone interested in donating the project or learning more about it can do so by clicking here to visit The Healing Hands Project website.

Organizers confirmed that 100% of donations will go toward purchasing and shipping more essential products for Ukrainian women.

This initiative is only possible through a partnership with the Arizona-based International Medical Corps, which has a history of supporting medical and service needs for refugees.

