Tri-Cities, Yakima schools receive nearly $200,000 from Gesa Credit Union

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Gesa Credit Union

RICHLAND, Wash. — A yearly program by Gesa Credit Union benefitting Washington school districts provided more than $184,000 to Tri-Cities schools and $3,500 to Yakima schools from the 2020-21 school year.

According to a press release issued by Gesa Credit Union, the Affinity Debit Card Program surpassed $266,000 in funds raised for the community-chartered credit union’s partner school districts throughout the state. Donation totals accrue with every swipe of a co-branded Affinity Debit Card, exclusive to Gesa Credit Union, to specific school districts throughout the region.

The top earned from Washington state is the Pasco School District, which was awarded more than $57,700 for this past school year. Other Tri-Cities school districts followed shortly after with the Richland School District earning roughly $57,500 and the Kennewick School District earning roughly $56,800.

Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union, is proud of the initiative to aid the next generation of Washingtonians.

“Supporting education is a core value at Gesa and we are passionate about supporting local school districts and the incredible educators in our community,” Miller said. “Through the support of our members, we’re proudly awarding these impactful funds to schools across the state. We’re thankful to our members who have embraced this program and have joined us in giving back to the community.”

The Yakima School District also received $3,500 from Gesa Credit Union.

