Tri-Cities & Yakima students nominated for U.S. Military Academies

by Dylan Carter

Eric Gay In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, photo a woman wears an American flag dress as she attends a Cameron County Conservatives event in Brownsville, Texas. Democrats nationally are going bigger than ever on the environment as part of the $3.5 trillion spending package they're trying to muscle through Congress. President Joe Biden has traveled the country personally sounding the alarm, blaming a warming planet for devastation from wildfire-ravaged California to hurricane-battered New York and warning of a "code red for humanity."

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Eight students from the Tri-Cities and Yakima have been nominated to attend U.S. Military Academies by a prominent Central Washington Congressmen.

According to the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), eight students from across the Tri-Cities: Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco, plus Yakima have taken their first steps toward attending some of the most prestigious educational programs in the United States.

Three Richland residents have been nominated: Lana Lilley, Reid Oldfield and Julia Haggard.

Per Rep. Newhouse’s office, Lilley is a senior at Delta High School is part of Central Washington University’s Running Start program. She is a candidate for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

READ: Gold star families honor fallen servicemembers with heartfelt memorial at John Dam Plaza

Oldfield is a senior at Hanford High School and is part of Washington State University’s Running Start program. He is a candidate for the U.S. Air Force Acedemy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Haggard is a senior at Southridge High School and is part of Washington State University’s Running Start program. She is a candidate for the U.S. Military Academy.

Two candidates for the U.S. Air Force Acedemy represent Yakima on this list: Jaden Rossmeisl, a senior at West Valley High School, and Ace Federspiel, a senior at Davis High School.

RELATED: ‘Sounds of combat:’ Beware of fireworks impact on local veterans during NYE

Zayne Maughan, a graduate of Chiawana High School and freshman at Brigham Young University, is the only Pascoan on this list.

Kamiakin High School in the Tri-Cities has two people representing it: Senior Jaxin McCallum and Graduate Jonah Raebel, who is currently a freshman at the University of Arizona.

“Attending one of our nation’s military service academies is a prestigious and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is my honor to nominate some of Central Washington’s brightest and most accomplished students to these institutions,” said Rep. Newhouse. “These young men and women represent the very best of our communities, and their determination to serve and protect our country should inspire us all. A special thank you to my service academy advisory board who helped review these extraordinary applicants. I wish them the best of luck as they continue through the service academy application process, and I cannot wait to see what their futures hold.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Inslee tosses Washington’s outdated affirmative action plan for modernized approach to equality

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.