Tri-City Americans 2021 season schedule announced

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced its 2021 regular season schedule for the U.S. Division, confirming that the Tri-City Americans will open the season on March 18 when they host the Portland Winterhawks.

In addition to confirming the return to hockey, the WHL confirmed that teams in the U.S. Division will play 24 regular-season games spanning from mid-March to mid-May. They’ve adjusted their season schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced them to postpone the final five games of the Tri-City Americans’ season last March.

Spectators will not be allowed at WHL facilities as the league urges fans to turn their attention to the newly launched WHL Live on CHL TV streaming service.

RELATED: Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car

For the Tri-City Americans, it’ll be a season like no other. After finishing at the bottom of the division with a 17-40 record a year ago, this condensed season slate will allow for more fluidity in the standings. Therefore, the team should have a better chance at competing — Especially without fans in attendance.

The Tri-City Americans will play 12 games at the Toyota Center in Kennewick this season. There are also a number of games that are ‘TBD,’ meaning they very easily could become home games. Regardless, their longest home stretch is just three games, just as their longest road trip will be three games.

The WHL released the following information regarding COVID protocols for the impending season:

Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application. When participating in games and practices, WHL players must wear gaiter-style masks while on the bench. WHL Officials will be required to wear gaiter masks when on the ice. WHL coaches and other team personnel will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.

It’ll be a season like no other. You can click here to take a look at the 2021 Tri-City Americans season schedule.

READ ABOUT THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS:

RELATED: Tri-City Dust Devils announce 2021 season schedule

RELATED: WSU QB Jayden de Laura suspended following DUI arrest on Pullman’s College Hill

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.