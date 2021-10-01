Tri-City Americans begin ’21-22 season at home vs. Winterhawks

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With a slew of fresh players eager to prove themselves, the Tri-City Americans enter the 2021-22 WHL season with a clean slate after failing to reach double-digits in the win column last year.

The Tri-City Americans start their season at home against the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 1. Single-game tickets are available for purchase at the Toyota Center Box Office or on Ticketmaster (click here).

This season presents a fresh start for the Americans, who are returning only 15 players from last season with 12 new members joining the roster for their first WHL season.

With this being the case, the Tri-Cities will become home to a team of exciting up-and-comers as these prospects work to solidify their roles in the organization and league as a whole.

A former Ams player and part-owner, Stu Barnes is assuming head coaching duties for the first time this season. In reuniting with the 16-year NHL veteran, Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory hopes to return a level of intensity and excitement to the organization.

“Stu had a tremendous impact on the Americans organization as a player and fan favorite,” Tory said when Barnes was hired in August. “As a fierce competitor himself, he understands the development process of today’s young players and will bring relentless passion and energy to the job. He was also a great leader and will bring those qualities he had as an NHL captain to our team.”

They will need that leadership after the club finished 19th out of 22 WHL teams during the 2020-21 season. While their 1-5-1 preseason record may not show it at first glance, the Ams showed vigor in the preseason and scored 12 goals en route to three points.

Prior to the game, the Tri-City Americans will host a pyrotechnics show with special player introductions to celebrate a return to the ice.

