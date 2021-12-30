Tri-City Americans game postponed as goaltenders enter COVID protocols

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Western Hockey League has decided to postpone tonight’s game between the Tri-City Americans and the Portland Winterhawks after goaltenders on both clubs entered COVID-19 protocols.

Originally, the Winterhawks were scheduled to visit the Toyota Center in Kennewick on December 29, but like so many sporting events across the world, this hockey match is being delayed out of precaution for everyone involved.

The WHL’s Chief Medical Officer will examine the situation and make a determination on how to proceed with the players who have entered protocols. Additionally, the Tri-City Americans website also commented that the players involved sustained injuries, which was a contributing factor.

They offered the following comments in an alert on the Americans’ website:

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the Americans’ game will have those honored at an upcoming event. Season ticket holders are recommended to hold onto their tickets.

The Tri-City Americans say that anyone looking to return their tickets should do so at the point of purchase.

If you need further clarification about refunding or rescheduling tickets, you may reach out to info@amshockey.com.

