Tri-City Americans release 2021-22 season schedule

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Western Hockey League (WHL) and Tri-City Americans have released the team’s schedule for the 2021-22 season, and this year, the Ams will return to a full 68-game schedule after missing the playoffs in a shortened season.

According to the team’s announcement, the Tri-City Americans will face each team in the U.S. Division 12 times and each team in the B.C. Division four times. There will not be any interlocking games between the WHL’s Eastern and Western Conferences.

As previously announced, the team is beginning its season at home when the Portland Winterhawks visit the Toyota Center on Friday, October 1. This will mark the first game of the season for the WHL Western Conference as the eight remaining clubs will open their season the following night on October 2.

PREVIOUS: Tri-City Americans will begin 2021-22 season on October 1

This season, 85% of the Americans’ games (29 of 34 games) will take place on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Overall, 55 of the team’s 68 games on the upcoming schedule will come during the weekend. The Tri-City Americans’ regular season concludes on April 2 when they host the Everett Silvertips.

Tri-City’s remaining games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays will each begin at 7:05 p.m. whereas the team’s Saturday night home games will feature a 6:05 p.m. puck drop. There will only be one game on a Sunday at the Toyota Center this season. The Americans host the Seattle Thunderbirds at 4:05 p.m. on March 27.

To review the 2021-22 schedule for the Tri-City Americans, click here.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Tri-City Americans get lucky in draft lotto, have highest WHL Draft pick in franchise history

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.