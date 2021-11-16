Tri-City Americans require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for home games

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In compliance with requirements implemented by Gov. Jay Inslee, the Tri-City Americans will require all attendees to prove their vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test to attend home games at the Toyota Center.

The Governor’s mandate became effective on Monday, November 15 and the Ams wasted no time implementing those rules. Under the mandate, any attendee age 12 or older must prove their vaccination status or show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game.

Personal attestation won’t be good enough to get into a Tri-City Americans game through the end of this season.

Anyone 12+ must bring a CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card, documentation of vaccination from a health care provider, a state immunization record, or a reasonable equivalent for anyone visiting from outside of the U.S.

The Americans will accept the original, a copy, or a photo of any form of documentation to enter an Americans game.

Negative COVID-19 test results must show the individual’s first and lane names, type of test performed, the date of the test, and a negative result. Again, word of mouth won’t be good enough if you want to get into a Tri-City Americans game this season.

On November 26, the Tri-City Americans take the ice versus the Vancouver Giants. You can click here to purchase tickets online.

