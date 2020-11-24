Tri-City Bible Bookstore closing down after decades, COVID partly to blame

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Tri-City Bible Bookstore in Richland has been serving customers for decades, but that will come to an end this winter. According to a post on their Facebook page , the store will be closing for good on December 23. They said COVID-19 restrictions are partially to blame.

“After much prayer, consideration and looking at all our options we are sad to announce that our store will be closing December 23, 2020. Covid-19 restrictions and the sale of the building have forced this decision to close. Our hearts are breaking but we are still here to serve you Monday through Saturday 10-5 until then,” the Tri-City Bible Bookstore staff wrote.

The owners explained that they had found a potential buyer, but ‘that deal didn’t work out.’

After around 40 years in business, staff say the Tri-City Bible Bookstore was one of the longest-serving Christian bookstores on the West Coast.