Tri-City coronavirus cases rise by less than 3%, no new deaths

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Monday announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases in the region is 689 — 423 cases in Benton County and 266 cases in Franklin County.

The death toll remains at 37.

There are now 40 patients who are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities because of the virus.

Healthcare workers make up 120 cases, or roughly 17% of all cases in the region, and 193 cases are linked to senior care homes.

Eighty-six cases in Benton and Franklin counties are linked to the Tyson Fresh Meats beef packaging plant in Wallula. As of last Friday, there are at least eight other cases linked to the plant, seven in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County.

The health district is updating their website daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area.

