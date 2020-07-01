Tri-City Dust Devils 2020 season called off due to coronavirus

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli, Alyssa Warner

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The 2020 season for Minor League Baseball has officially been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Major League Baseball has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020,” the league announced in a statement.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

We are sad to announce that the 2020 @MiLB season has been officially canceled #tcdustdevils pic.twitter.com/hRuHp1HAlp — Tri-City Dust Devils (@TC_DustDevils) June 30, 2020

That means the Tri-City Dust Devils will not get a chance to play at all this summer. They were originally scheduled to start the season on June 17th.

“We are disappointed by the news passed down today from MLB and MiLB that the 2020 season has been cancelled, but completely understand and respect the decision,” said Derrel Ebert, Tri-City Dust Devils Vice President and General Manager. “The Dust Devils have always put a high priority on the health and safety of our fans, players, staff, and the Tri-Cities community. It is imperative that we all do our part to help contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Dust Devils staff will be reaching out to everyone who already had tickets for this year in the coming days and say they’re already planning for the 2021 season.

Minor League Baseball dates back to September 5, 1901.

