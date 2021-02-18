Tri-City Dust Devils announce 2021 season schedule

Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Tri-City Dust Devils, Twitter (@TC_DustDevils)

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With another baseball season just around the corner, the Tri-City Dust Devils announced their 2021 season schedule on Thursday morning. Now an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, the Dust Devils are scheduled to play 120 games beginning in early May.

As part of the High-A West League, the Tri-City Dust Devils will become home to an array of up-and-coming talent vying for a position in the MLB. Their season begins with a six-game homestand against the Vancouver Canadians — A High-A West affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. All six of those games will be played on consecutive days beginning on Tuesday, May 4 at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

Minor League Baseball’s High-A West League is part of a recent rebrand by the MiLB. Previously the Northwest League, two teams were removed from the High-A West as part of this move: The Boise Hawks and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

Now, the Dust Devils re-join five other teams in the High-A West: Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants), Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners), Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks), Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies), and the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays).

The Tri-City Dust Devils organization signed a player development license earlier this month, securing its new partnership with the Los Angeles Angels, who finished with the fifth-worst record in the American League last season. Lower win totals in the majors lead to higher draft picks, which helps secure more talent for the Tri-City Dust Devils. In light of recent moves by the team itself and the MiLB, more competitive baseball games should be headed to Pasco this season.

Ticket packages for the 2021 season are now available. The season runs until the Fall, when the Dust Devils are set to visit the Eugene Emeralds for a six-game series ending on September 19. Their lost home game of the season is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 against the Hillsboro Hops.

All dates are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional sports are back to business despite restrictions imposed by the pandemic, but that’s not stopping them from resuming after canceling the entire 2020 minor league season.

