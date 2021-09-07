Tri-City Dust Devils cancel 3rd game in a row for COVID-19 contact tracing

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Coronavirus contact tracing is underway for the Tri-City Dust Devils baseball team, forcing the organization to cancel its third consecutive game. This announcement comes as the Dust Devils return from a 5-game visit to Spokane, where their final two matchups were canceled.

According to a statement released by the Tri-City Dust Devils organization, the team is conducting COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to ensure the safety of Dust Devils players, staff, and fans. They are following the COVID-19 protocols instilled by the High-A West baseball league, which is part of the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) system.

Tickets to tonight’s game (Sept. 7, 2021) may be exchanged for any game left on the Dust Devils’ schedule for the remainder of the season. There are 11 more games on the TC Dust Devils’ schedule through the end of the regular season, which ends September 19.

Should the team clear health and safety protocols in time for Wednesday night’s game against the Hillsboro Hops, the Dust Devils will close their year out with 11 games at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

If you aren’t able to visit another Dust Devils game this season, you may exchange your ticket for a ticket voucher that will provide access to a game during the 2022 High-A West season.

The team will provide updates on its online platforms as further details are announced.

