Tri-City Dust Devils cancel entire series vs. Hillsboro Hops for COVID protocols

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — After several days in Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols, the Tri-City Dust Devils are forced to cancel four more games—effectively scrapping an entire series against the Hillsboro Hops.

The cancellation of four more games was announced Thursday morning by the Dust Devils organization.

They say that the team is undergoing extensive COVID-19 contact tracing and testing in adhering to MiLB regulations. The team is practicing caution and following guidance from medical professionals during this process.

Next up on the schedule is a six-game homestand against the Eugene Emeralds, which currently stands as the highest-ranked team in the High-A West. In the last series between these two clubs, the Dust Devils won on a Gentleman’s Sweep by capturing 5-of-6 victories. The inverse took place when the Dust Devils traveled to Eugene in the first week of September and dropped all but one meeting.

The Tri-City Dust Devils are at the bottom of the league’s standings with a 42-64 record, which is 18.5 games behind first place. There are not enough games left in the season for the Dust Devils to scrap into playoff contention.

Fans are eligible to exchange tickets to canceled games for one of the remaining games, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 14 to 19. If you are unable to attend one of those games, you can exchange your since-canceled ticket for a voucher to a Tri-City Dust Devils game in 2022.

Team officials will provide an update on the upcoming series against Eugene as soon as possible.

