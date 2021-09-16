Tri-City Dust Devils host final home stand of the season

by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-City Dust Devils are hosting their final home stand of the season against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium in Pasco this week.

The Dust Devils host the Emeralds for five games at Gesa Stadium starting Wednesday.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The season wraps up on Sunday with a day game starting at 1:30 p.m.

Under new Washington state mask guidelines, fans attending Dust Devils games will be required to wear face coverings at games.

