Tri-City Dust Devils to become Los Angeles Angels affiliate

With this move, the Tri-City Dust Devils will play between 130-140 games per season.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Not so long ago, the Tri-City Dust Devils were in danger of being disbanded. Today, they’ve been invited to become a High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The partnership begins in the 2021 MiLB season and lasts through 2030 — A 10-year commitment from the Angels franchise.

Since the team was founded in 2001, they only played 76 games per season from June to September. Now as part of the Angels franchise, the Tri-City Dust Devils will participate in between 130 and 140 games per season beginning in April.

The Dust Devils first established themselves for 14 seasons as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies before spending six seasons under the San Diego Padres.

RELATED: UW pausing all team-related football activities due to COVID-19

Minor league baseball was put on hold when the pandemic struck as the sports world adapted. This has been the case with most minor sports leagues throughout the United States. Now, the Tri-City Dust Devils join the Salt Lake Bees, Rocket City Trash Pandas and Inland Empire 66ers in the Angels’ developmental system.

Dust Devils Vice President and General Manager Derrel Ebert is elated to bring minor league competition back to the Tri-Cities.

“The Dust Devils are thankful for our community, partners, and fans for their continuous support as we work to secure professional baseball in the Tri-Cities,” Ebert said.

During the 1963-64 seasons, the Angels had a Low-A level affiliate in the Tri-Cities. This marks a return to the region for an Angels bullpen that’s developing young talent and retooling amidst the pandemic.

RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers add transformative defender in Robert Covington