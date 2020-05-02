Tri-City Dust Devils prepare for 2020 season

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — For the Tri-City Dust Devils, opening day is scheduled for the middle of June.

Earlier this week, there was speculation that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season had been canceled, but the rumors proved to be false.

The front office of the Dust Devils is preparing and planning for the season to start on June 17.

“We’re getting some stuff ready now, I mean our field looks great, our groundskeeper is working hard to make sure the field is ready to go,” said Vice President & General Manager of the Dust Devils, Derrel Ebert.

With the field prepared for the season, the players need to be prepared as well before things get under way at Gesa Stadium.

Ebert believes there will be some sort of shortened spring training where players will practice before coming to the Tri-Cities to play ball. The spring training for Major League Baseball was stopped short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having fans at Gesa Stadium this summer is a decision that will likely not be made by the Dust Devils.

“That’s a decision not going to be made by us, we’re going to adhere to whatever is placed out there before us whether it’s our local government officials here in the state of Washington, or the officials of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball,” said Ebert

As of now, the Dust Devils are scheduled to open their season at home against the Boise Hawks.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments