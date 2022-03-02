Tri-City Dust Devils season to start on schedule, home opener set for April 12

Tri-City Dust Devils

PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-City Dust Devils will start the 2022 Minor League Baseball season on time, despite the cancellation of Major League Baseball games.

The Dust Devils home opener is April 12 at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

Tickets to Dust Devils games at Gesa Stadium are set to go on sale April 1.

The Dust Devils will play their second season as an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

