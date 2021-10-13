Tri-City Dust Devils to host Marvel themed nights starting in 2022

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Tri-City Dust Devils (MiLB) + Marvel

PASCO, Wash. — Starting in the 2022 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season, the Tri-City Dust Devils will host “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” themed nights. Fans will be thrust into this immersive experience with Marvel-themed uniforms, activities, promotions, and giveaways.

According to a release issued by the Dust Devils on Wednesday afternoon, this collaboration with Marvel will last for three years through the 2024 MiLB season. The MiLB’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations is excited to celebrate generations of cherished memories between Marvel properties and America’s pastime.

“MiLB’s new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation,” Hunzeker said. “The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions.”

Marvel-themed apparel and other items will become available for purchase at the Dust Devils team store at Gesa Stadium in Pasco. The global leader in superhero storytelling is crafting a new comic book that will be distributed at ballparks throughout the United States for themed nights in 2022.

Mike Pasciullo, a high-ranking senior executive for Marvel Entertainment, says that many more surprises are in store for these themed nights.

“Over the past few years, we have seen the fans of Minor League Baseball truly embrace Marvel-themed games, so having a nearly league-wide partnership will allow us to take creativity and storytelling to the next level,” Pasciullo said.

For even more details about the initiative, you can visit the MiLB’s website by clicking here.

