Tri-City families continue to visit busy playgrounds despite White House warnings

KENNEWICK, Wash – According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

When thinking of things to do with your children — a playground may not be the best idea.

Despite the White House’s recommendations of avoiding groups of 10 or more, dozens of families with young children disregarded the suggestion and visited the Playground of Dreams in Kennewick this week.

According to the CDC, the virus can be spread by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it.

The CDC says the virus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

With this information in mind, when choosing a place to play — consider your home as a place to stay.

Here is list of a 100 things to do with your children during the coronavirus closures.

