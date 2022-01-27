Tri-City Family Expo offers interactive fun for the whole family in Pasco this weekend
The Hapo Center will host the Tri-City Family Expo on January 28-29, 2022
PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-City Family Expo is back this year for two days on January 28th and 29th at the Hapo Center in Pasco. Organizers said this event is fun for the whole family offering entertainment, educational and nonprofit resources, food trucks, and popular characters.
This year’s theme is ‘Pirate Fairies’, and the first 1,500 attendees will get a free swag bag filled with goodies thanks to Dino Drop-In Tri-Cities.
“Benefiting women and children in our community, the Tri-City Family Expo is more than an event-it’s about community, it’s about connection, and it’s about purpose!” -Tri-City Family Expo
Event Details: Tri-City Family Expo (Pasco)
- LOCATION: HAPO Center in Pasco (6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA 99301)
- DATES/TIMES:
- Friday, January 28, 2022
- 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm
- LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
- 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. The Joy of Juggling
- 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Big Top the Clown
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Gabriel Knutzen
- 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Big Top the Clown
- 4:20 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. Pasco Fire Dept. Safety Demo
- 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. US World Class Taekwondo
- 5:40 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. Fun with Yo-Yo’s
- 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Diamond Cloggers
- 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Bram Bata & Botay Steel Drum Bands
- Saturday, January 29, 2022
- 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
- LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. meet Captain Hack Sparrow at the US World Class Taekwondo booth.
- 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dance Connection
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. US World Class Taekwondo
- 1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bram Bata & Botay Steel Drum
- 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Big Top the Clown
- 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Gabriel Knutzen
- 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. The Joy of Juggling
- 5:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. Bram Bata & Botay Steel Drum
- 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thrive Creative Dance
- TICKET COSTS: The event website states that “all tickets are final, no refunds or exchanges.”
- Adults $7
- Children (3-17) $5
- Seniors and Military with ID $5
- VIP Pirate Fairies Experience $15
Organizers say tickets for the VIP Pirate Fairies Experience for children are limited and purchased in addition to general admission.
According to organizers, a portion of the ticket sales will go to the Royal Family Kids (renamed For The Children), a nonprofit that empowers local foster children, and the Soroptimist Clubs of Tri-Cities in their efforts to support local women and girls.
For additional information on vendors, sponsors, schedules and tickets, visit www.TCFamilyExpo.com.
