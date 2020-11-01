Tri-City group paints car windows with messages of freedom

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Tri-City group got together Sunday afternoon at John Dam Plaza in Richland to paint their car windows with messages of freedom.

A common message written in blue and pink was for schools to reopen.

A freshman at Southridge High School in Kennewick told KAPP-KVEW that not being in school is frustrating.

“I feel like we’re trapped, we don’t have our freedom,” said Southridge freshman Josie Mettling.

Mettling wrote “FREEDOM” on the back windshield of her car.

An organizer of the event, Tara Childs, told KAPP-KVEW that people can honk when they see the messages on windows to show support.

Mettling told KAPP-KVEW that she hopes more people show their support and take action.

