Tri-City health officials: 189 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 189 coronavirus cases and a seventh death Wednesday in the Tri-Cities region.

That’s 22 new cases and one new death within 24 hours.

All seven people who died from the virus were Benton County residents:

Woman in her 80s reported on March 18

Man in his 80s reported on March 20

Man in his 70s reported on March 21

Woman in her 90s reported on March 25

Man in his 80s reported on March 27

Woman in her 70s reported on March 31

Man in his 80s reported on April 1

634 people have tested negative in Benton County and 211 in Franklin County.

Visit the health district’s website for more information

RELATED: 66 coronavirus cases at Tri-Cities senior homes

Comments

comments