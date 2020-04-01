Tri-City health officials: 189 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Coronavirus

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 189 coronavirus cases and a seventh death Wednesday in the Tri-Cities region.

That’s 22 new cases and one new death within 24 hours.

All seven people who died from the virus were Benton County residents:

  • Woman in her 80s reported on March 18
  • Man in his 80s reported on March 20
  • Man in his 70s reported on March 21
  • Woman in her 90s reported on March 25
  • Man in his 80s reported on March 27
  • Woman in her 70s reported on March 31
  • Man in his 80s reported on April 1

634 people have tested negative in Benton County and 211 in Franklin County.

