Tri-City high schools turning on stadium lights Friday to honor class of 2020

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — High school stadiums in the Tri-Cities will be lit up Friday evening to honor the class of 2020.

Local school districts are doing this as part of Washington’s #BeTheLightWA movement to recognize seniors who are missing out on memorable experiences during their final year of high school.

The stadiums will light up Friday, April 17 from 8:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

In Richland, Fran Rish Stadium, the baseball fields at Richland High, softball fields at Hanford High and soccer fields at both schools will be lit.

In Kennewick, the lights at Neil F. Lampson Stadium at Kennewick High will be turned on.

In Pasco, Chiawana’s stadium will also be lit.

The 20-minute event is for drive-by viewing only. Entrances to school sites and stadiums will be blocked and school administrators will be discouraging any gatherings on grounds.

The public encouraged to use the hashtag #BeTheLightWA to post photos from the event.

Comments

comments