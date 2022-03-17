Tri-City Jr. Americans head to Nationals after winning State hockey title for third year in a row

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — For the third year in a row, the Tri-City Jr. Americans 16U Team will be representing the entire State of Washington at the USA Hockey National Championships for the Tier 2 Division starting on March 31st in Troy, Michigan.

The first year that the team, made up of 15 and 16-year-old young men, qualified for Nationals, the competition was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year at the national competition they placed 3rd in their division. After playing around 60 games this season, the team said they are ready to bring home the win.

“We are excited this year; we feel like we are going to carry on with what we did last year and do a lot better. We are really excited about it. We are going to play the best teams in the nation,” said 15-year-old Conner Ellingsen, who is a Center on the Tri-City Jr. Americans 16U Team.

In December of 2021, Ellingsen was selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft and will join the local Tri-City Americans team starting with Training Camp in August.

“There’s no team we can’t beat there. We just have to have the right mindset to do it. We can’t have anything holding us back,” said Ellingsen.

15-year-old Jarrett Rainey-Gibson, who is also a Center for the team and has played hockey in Tri-Cities since he was eight, said he believes they are ready. “When we tense up, we don’t do so well. If we just come in nice and relaxed, we’ll do really well,” said Rainey-Gibson.

These young men are more than just a hockey team; they are a family.

“We’ve played with the same group of guys since we were seven or six years old. Feels pretty good to be able to win with this group of guys; that’s all we’ve known since we were little,” said 15-year-old Owen Bergstrom, the Captain of the Tri-City Jr. Americans 16U Team.

“I’m extremely proud of these kids. I’ve been coaching these kids since they were seven and eight years old. You develop some really strong emotional connections with the kids. I treat these kids just like my own, and I’m super excited and super proud of all of them,” said Head Coach Jody Carpenter.

The team is asking for the community’s help to travel to Troy, Michigan, for the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 16U National Championship scheduled from March 31 – April 4, 2022. The team set up a GoFundMe to collect donations for travel expenses.

“The opportunity for your kid to be involved in our association is huge here. We don’t give up on any kid, and we give every kid equal opportunity to become the player they have the ability to become. We are very proud of that,” said Coach Carpenter.

Tri-Cities Amateur Hockey Association has hockey programs that start at age five to 18. To learn more about the programs they offer, visit www.tcaha.com.

