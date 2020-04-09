Tri-City nursing homes: 159 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, health district says

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Nursing homes in the Tri-Cities are getting hit extra hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Benton-Franklin Health District announced there have been 159 positive coronavirus cases at nursing homes in the area, up from 129 the previous day. That’s about a 23% spike.

Nursing home cases make up about 40% of all cases in the Tri-Cities region.

Earlier this week, local health officials said rapid testing for the virus would likely be available in the Tri-Cities within the next couple weeks. They said seniors will be among the priority for rapid testing because they are being impacted so severely in this part of the state.

There are the six nursing homes with known cases of the coronavirus. The number of cases includes residents and staff at these facilities:

Life Care Richland — 84 cases

Regency Canyon Lakes — 50 cases

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities — 13 cases

Solstice — 8 cases

Affinity at South Ridge — 3 cases

Parkview Estates — 1 case

Twenty-seven people have died of the virus with five new deaths reported Thursday. Of those fatal cases, five were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and eight were in their 90s.

No one under the age of 60 has died of the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities.

The total number of cases in Benton and Franklin Counties rose to 408 Thursday, up from 343 — about a 19% increase.

The health district attributed the large jump to several suspected cases that were recently confirmed through lab testing.

